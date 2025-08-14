20mph in Kirkcaldy: public to have their say before speed limits are lowered

Plans to cut the speed limit on roads across Kirkcaldy to 20mph are to be put before the public.

Fife Council is set to launch a new consultation over the introduction of lower limits which form e part of a ‘safe system’ approach to road safety - research shows that a person hit by a vehicle at 30mph is seven times more likely to die than if they were hit at 20mph.

It comes just two months after councillors put a wholescale plan on hold after it emerged a list of roads put before Kirkcaldy area committee for new for Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO), which would have kick-started the process, would have impacted on the busy St Clair Street - one of the key routes into town - Dunnikier Way and Victoria Road.

Nicol Street, Oriel Road and Abbotshall Road were just few on the original list put forward by officers. It also featured Forth Avenue and Whyte Melville Road; Dunnikier Road from Mitchell Street to Hayfield Road; Hayfield Road from Hendry Road to Whyteman's Brae; Whyteman's Brae; Dysart Road from St Clair Street to the Strathearn Hotel; and St Clair Street / Rosslyn Street from Dysart Road to Oswald Road; Cairns Street West from Beatty Crescent to Overton Road; Overton Road from Kidd Street to Dunnikier Way. The proposal also took in some culs-de-sacs.

The 20mph limit is the subject of a new consultation in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

While councillors were broadly in support of the initiative - which ties in with Scottish Government guidelines - they wanted more feedback before making any changes given the significant change proposed to some major routes.

The council has already introduced 20mph limits in St Andrews, Rosyth, and Falkland, and is now looking to hear from Kirkcaldy residents on the plans for streets across the Lang Toun.

The move follows the Scottish Government’s Road Safety Framework to 2030, which sets out a long-term vision of zero fatalities and serious injuries on Scotland’s roads by 2050.

Councillor Ian Cameron, area committee convener, said: “First and foremost keeping road users safe – whether they’re in a vehicle or not – is our priority. One person dying due to speeding is one too many. We know that some may be concerned about longer journey times because of the lower speed limits however, studies suggest the impact is minimal and adds less than a minute to a five-mile trip in most cases. I’m sure we can all spare that extra time if it means saving lives.

“I’d like to encourage as many residents as possible to view the proposals and share their thoughts via the online consultation. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who feels a specific street has been missed or who wants to express support or concerns.”

To take part in the consultation and view the proposals, visit www.fife.gov.uk/kirkcaldy20mph -alternatively you can request a paper copy of the form by calling 03451 55 55 55 ext. 442935. A formal consultation period will follow later this year.