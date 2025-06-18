20mph limits for north-east Fife roads, and parking changes in Elie

Plans to lower speed limits to 20mph are set to come into force in towns across North east Fife.

Councillors signed off several requests from transport officers to bring in the lower limits to align with the Scottish Government’s commitment to have them in place in towns, cities and villages by the end of 2025.

In Dairsie, a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) was approved to cut the speed on Main Street align with short section of Station Road. The move had the support of the local community council.

In Newport On Tay, the speed limit will be brought down on Cupar Road and Kirk Road. On the advice of the community council, it will also be extended to cover the houses between the local school and roundabout, and the access to the nature trail on Kirk Road which can be busy with pedestrians.

And in Elie, Pittenweem, Anstrurther and Cellardyke, the speed limit on the A917 will come down to 20pmh.

The moves were agreed at this week’s meeting of North east Fife area committee.

It also signed off changes to parking on High Street in Elie after concerns were raised by shop owners.

They said customers were finding it difficult to park because of vehicles using the spaces on a longer-term basis.

The committee agreed to a proposal for six limited waiting bays where parking will be restricted to one hour with no return with an hour. The change will not impact on disabled parking bays.

A report to the committee said: “Parking can be in very high demand, especially during holiday periods and/or during warm weather, when the beach attracts many visitors, often parking for long duration.

“Elie and Earlsferry Community Council requested that we investigate implementing a limited waiting restriction for the parking bays outside the shops at 42-50 High Street. The proprietors report difficulty with parking for their customers due to long duration usage of the parking bays. A parking survey was carried out to confirm this.” The new proposals will be in force Monday to Saturday, from 9:00am to 6:00pm.