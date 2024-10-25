20mph speed limits planned for these Fife towns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speed reductions could soon impact roads in across north east Fife.

Councillors approved the latest speed reductions planned across the Kingdom. They will impact in Cupar, Kingsbarns, Newburgh, and Crail.

The local authority plans to roll out 20mph speed reductions for Cupar, Kingsbarns, Newburgh with a 40 mph buffer zones proposed for Crail village, which already has the lower speed limits in town.

On Wednesday, members of the North East Fife area committee signed off on the changes and allowed them to move on to face public consultation.

The lower speed limits are set to be introduced in towns across north east Fife (Pic: Submitted)

“These reductions have been coming for a long tim, said Councillor David MacDiarmid (SNP for Howe of Fife and Tay Coast). “I am delighted to see them.”

In Cupar, the new traffic orders would implement 20mph speed limits on all remaining 30mph roads within the town boundary.

However, the existing 30mph limits on the B940 Pitscottie Road east of the railway bridge and on the A913 Balgarvie Road north of Kilmaron School will remain. The existing 40mph speed limit on the A91 East Road will also continue.

In Kingsbarns, the council has proposed 20mph for Main Street and Station Road, which will also include North Quarter Steading - 40mph buffer speed limits will be provided on the A917 on the way into town.

Crail’s 20mph speed reductions have already been made permanent, but councillors agreed to promote 40mph buffer speed limits on the A917 and B940 to deal with poor compliance.

It is also working on other traffic calming measures such as build-outs and other minor measures, which Transport said “do not require Committee approval”.

In Newburgh, the council has promoted a 20mph speed limit down the entire length of the current 30mph zone involving Abernethy Road, High Street and Cupar Road and a 40mph buffer zone on Abernethy Road on the approach to the 20mph gateway.

It has also suggested that all roads within the new housing development being built to the north of Cupar Road are included within this 20mph limit.

“The Scottish Government is committed to working with local authorities to reduce the speed limit in our towns, cities, and villages to 20 mph by the end of 2025, to help make these roads safer for all road users,” committee reports said.

The plans will now face public consultation before councillors make a final decision.