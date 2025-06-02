300,000 journeys made in first year of re-opened Levenmouth Rail Link

It’s been a year since the Levenmouth rail link was officially opened, reconnecting local communities with rail for the first time in more than 50 years.

And around 300,000 journeys have been taken with ScotRail both to and from Leven and Cameron Bridge stations since the official opening by First Minister John Swinney on June 2, 2024.

The £116 million rail link is said to have had a significant impact on the local economy with businesses seeing increased footfall, new businesses beginning to emerge and visitors to the area.

The line has also seen the introduction of a second train every hour between Leven and Edinburgh via Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath following changes to ScotRail’s timetable in May.

First Minister John Swinney was front and centre at the Levenmouth Rail Link official re-opening celebrations a year ago.

The rail operator has also added additional carriages to some services to deliver more seats for customers.

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “The opening of the Levenmouth railway was a fantastic boost for the local communities and it is encouraging to see such a positive impact on the area as we mark the first anniversary.

“We know how important the railway is for people all across the country, and the new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge have delivered opportunities for local people, with hundreds of thousands of journeys in the first year.

“Being able to add more services and more seats in our recent timetable change is another step forward as we continue our commitment to provide the best possible experience for our customers.”

Liam Sumpter, Managing Director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “A year on from the opening of the Levenmouth Rail Link, we're reminded of what this new connection means for the communities it serves.

"Bringing the railway back after more than five decades created new opportunities, making it easier to access education, employment, essential services and even adventures exploring the Fife coast.

"Opening the line last year was just the beginning and the groundwork for long-term growth. I look forward to seeing how it continues to support people and places in the years ahead."

Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council, added: “The success of the Levenmouth Rail Link so far is a testament to the collaborative efforts of local volunteers, government bodies, and the community at large.

“It’s more than just a railway – it’s reconnecting communities, helping to boost the Fife economy, and providing a sustainable transport option for generations to come.

“We are committed to working hard with partners to ensure the railway continues to be a success and delivers benefits to as many people as possible over the years to come.”

Michael Morris, from Leven Community Council and the Levenmouth Local Tourism Association, said: “The new rail station has been a transformative step in Levenmouth’s journey of regeneration and reconnection.

“By restoring a vital transport link, it has strengthened our ties to the rest of Fife and the nation, opening up new opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

“More than just a station, this rail line represents progress—improving access to work, education, and leisure while reinforcing Levenmouth’s identity as a connected and thriving community.

“It’s a key milestone in our ongoing revitalisation, bringing renewed optimism for the future.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop MSP said: “It is an absolute pleasure to mark one year of passenger rail services returning to Levenmouth. This project has brought improved access and connectivity to leisure, to employment and to education - clear evidence of the Scottish Government’s commitment to investing in rail as a means of growing the economy and tackling the climate emergency.

“Over the last year this rail link has made transformative change, and now that ScotRail has introduced a second train to Leven each hour – this will offer further opportunities connecting the Leven area communities directly with a wider part of Fife, including Dunfermline.”