£5 train travel for Fifers from Monday

Fifers will be able to travel by train between the Kingdom and Edinburgh or Dundee for just £5 from Monday – but it won’t help rush hour commuters.

The ScotRail Alliance has confirmed details of the new ‘Fife Fiver’ offer, which runs until Friday, June 15, and will enable most customers travelling at off peak times from Fife to the capital or to Dundee to pay no more than £5 for their journey.

The special fare is an apology from rail bosses for the poor performance experienced by Fifers in recent months.

However it is of no use to commuters travelling at rush hour, who have experienced the majority of issues.

ScotRail services have come under sustained fire for overcrowded trains, delays and the infuriating policy of station skipping when trains are instructed, mid journey, not to stop at key stations such as Aberdour, Kinghorn and Burntisland, leaving passengers inconvenienced.

The promotional fares, which can only be purchased on the ScotRail website, will see rail passengers benefit from significant savings.

For example, those travelling between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh during off peak periods will pay the £5 fare instead of the usual £9.70 for an off peak day return, while there’s a bigger saving to be had for those making the journey from Leuchars to Edinburgh who will pay the promotional fare instead of £17.70.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail Alliance managing director, said: “We are building the best railway Scotland has ever had – and Fife is absolutely central to that.

“We’re working hard to bring our customers in Fife the level of service they expect and deserve.

“Next year we’ll begin introducing an extra 5000 seats per day on trains in Fife, but in the meantime this promotional ticket will mean that most Fifers will pay no more than £5 for their journey when travelling off peak.”

More information, including full terms and conditions, is available by visiting www.scotrail.co.uk/fifefiver.