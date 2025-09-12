A library where families can hire bikes opens in Kirkcaldy town centre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Sep 2025, 21:06 BST
A new bike library has opened in Kirkcaldy.

Greener Kirkcaldy has launched the initiative which offers high quality bicycles to families across Fife.

The Bairns Bike Library is based at Lang Toun Cycles, part of Greener Kirkcaldy’s Active Travel Hub on the town’s High Street.

In exchange for a one-off £50 deposit, families with primary school aged children can hire a high quality, safety-checked bike. A helmet, lights and lock are included in the price, along with any maintenance required. Loans last up to six months at a time and bikes can be exchanged as the child grows up.

Michael Harman, Greener Kirkcaldy's workshop and retail co-ordinator, outside of the Active Travel Hub on Kirkcaldy High Street with daughter Emily. (Pic: Submitted)

David Glover, Greener Kirkcaldy’s active travel projects manager said: “As a parent, I know how quickly children grow. Some will need a new bike every two years, which can make cycling an expensive activity for many families.

“Thanks to funding from SEStran, we are able to offer families in Fife an affordable way to keep their kids on two wheels. We have a wide selection of high-quality bikes to choose from and our team can offer lots of advice on choosing the right bike and making sure it is safely fitted.”

For more information about the Bairns Bike Library visit www.langtouncycles.org.uk/bairns-bike-library/

Greener Kirkcaldy's Active Travel Hub is open from 10:00am to 5:00pm, Thursday to Saturday.

The Bairns Bike Library is suitable for primary school aged children, from four to 12. For older children and adults, Lang Toun Cycles offers a wide range of high-quality refurbished bikes. It also offers the Fife Easy E-Bike scheme, which is an affordable way to try out and enjoy e-bikes.

