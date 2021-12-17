The two-vehicle crash happened on the A90 Southbound near to the slip road to Stonehaven, according to Police Scotland.

One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, however, their condition is not yet known.

The southbound carriageway is currently closed and police have advised that the road is likely to be closed for ‘some time’ following the collision.

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternative route.

Police Scotland are making the public aware of the crash which happened on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said "Officers are currently in attendance at a crash on the A90 near to the slip road to Stonehaven.

