A92: 45-minute delays from Kirkcaldy as roadworks begin
There were tailbacks of some 45 minutes this morning from Kirkcaldy to Lochgelly. Traffic heading towards the Lang Toun was also impacted on the same stretch.
A £600,000 project is underway to resurface a 950-metre stretch of the eastbound carriageway and also install a new central barrier. It is being done over 16 nights between 7:30pm and 6:30am - but traffic this morning was backed up to the Kirkcaldy West turn-off.
On Twitter, Transport Scotland posted updates warning motorists of lengthy delays: “We are seeing a build up of traffic for those travelling Southbound this morning. This is due to ongoing roadworks.”
Lane closures will be in force while work is underway, but will not be place for the Bank Holiday weekend at the start of May.
