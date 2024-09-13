Overnight inspections are set to take place on a bridge across the A92.

Amey is carrying out the work on the River Leven Bridge in Glenrothes on Monday (September 16). The bridge is located on the trunk road between Preston Roundabout and Tullis Russell Roundabout in Glenrothes.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation between 7.30pm and 6.30am. While the work is taking place for the safety of the team. Amey has said there will be short periods where the traffic lights are all set to red to allow the underbridge unit to be both deployed and then retracted once work is complete.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.