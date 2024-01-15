A92 bridge work: new parapets near Glenrothes lead to lane closures
and live on Freeview channel 276
The overnight work is between Bankhead and Preston roundabouts, and is scheduled to continue until Sunday, February 11. The improvements will see the replacement of the existing steel pedestrian parapets at two structures which cross over Woodside Road and Boblingen Way underpass.
To minimise disruption, the work will be carried out during nighttime hours between 8:00pm and 6:00am each night when lane closures will be in place, initially lane one northbound for the first two weeks, then switching to a lane one southbound as work progresses. There will be no traffic management installed on either Woodside Road or Boblingen Way.
Operator Amey said there would be noise generated by plant and machinery during the works. It is anticipated that the noisiest operations will be completed on the first three shifts of work which is also weather dependent.