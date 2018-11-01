A92 cash could be years away warns Transport Minister

The Scottish transport Secutary has warned that major investment into improving the roads infrastructure on and around the A92 in Fife could be years away.

Michael Matheson’s comments came as he attended a town centre summit with local business leaders and community groups in Glenrothes to discuss improving town centre economies.

The MSP, recently appointed ScottishMinister for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, confirmed that while a Transport Scotland options appraisal detailing the ‘five A92 hazards’ around Glenrothes is expected to be published in the coming weeks, the public will have to wait a further 18 months to see sight of the wider strategic review.

And he warned the area will then have to compete with the rest of Scotland for what will be a limited Scottish Government budget.

“I had a discussion with Fife Council only last Tuesday regarding the issues surrounding the A92 and the challenges that are faced not just around safety but also the local economy and tying into Dundee and going north,” said Mr Matheson.

“What we will do around 18 months time is publish the strategic transport review which looks at all of the transport challenges across Scotland including the A92

“That will detail the next 10 to 20 years of where we will make investments and that will consider all of the options surrounding the A92 in that programme.

“What must be appreciated is there will be pressures coming from all over the country for investment in terms of transport infrastructure and we need to take a strategic review of these matters.”

Campaigners have spent the last decade calling for the Scottish Government make a financial commitment to improving the A92 through Fife.