A92 closure: road repairs lead to six overnight closures with diversions

Part of the A92 near Fernie Castle is to be resurfaced in a £655,000 improvement scheme.

Amey is carrying out the overnight work to a section of the road in north east Fife from Sunday, December 10 until Saturday 16th. The project will address defects on more than 2100 metres of the road surface, improving the section of the trunk road linking Fife with the Tay Road Bridge.

The work will be undertaken on the A92 between the junctions with the A913 and the village of Luthrie. There will be six overnight road closures between 7.30pm and 6.30am with diversions in place.

Northbound traffic will take the A91 at Melville Lodges Roundabout towards Cupar. Traffic will continue on to Guardbridge Roundabout, and take the first exit onto the A919 north and continue onto the A914 at St Michael’s to rejoin the A92 at Forgan Roundabout.

There will be six overnight closures for the work to go ahead (Pic: National World)