A92 closure: road repairs lead to six overnight closures with diversions
Amey is carrying out the overnight work to a section of the road in north east Fife from Sunday, December 10 until Saturday 16th. The project will address defects on more than 2100 metres of the road surface, improving the section of the trunk road linking Fife with the Tay Road Bridge.
The work will be undertaken on the A92 between the junctions with the A913 and the village of Luthrie. There will be six overnight road closures between 7.30pm and 6.30am with diversions in place.
Northbound traffic will take the A91 at Melville Lodges Roundabout towards Cupar. Traffic will continue on to Guardbridge Roundabout, and take the first exit onto the A919 north and continue onto the A914 at St Michael’s to rejoin the A92 at Forgan Roundabout.
Southbound traffic will take the A914 south at Forgan Roundabout and join the A919 at St Michael’s, continuing to Guardbridge. It will take the second exit at Guardbridge Roundabout onto the A91 through Cupar and rejoining the A92 at Melville Lodges Roundabout.The resurfacing will benefit more than 7600 vehicles which use this route each day.