A92 crash: carriageway closed after crash, drivers warned over delays
An accident has closed part of the A92 this morning. Drivers have been warned to expect delays after the crash at the Redhouse Roundabout.
Traffic Scotland has said there are ten-minute delays following the crash, with the northbound carriageway closed. Traffic is also slowing on approach.
Vehicles are being diverted along the Cluny road (B981/B922) and through Kirkcaldy West to stop traffic approaching the Redhouse. Southbound traffic also facing some delays as vehicles are merged into the inside lane. There are no details of any casualties.