A92: crash on dual carriageway between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes – latest update

A busy stretch of the A92 was closed for an hour this morning after a crash.

By Allan Crow
2 hours ago - 1 min read

It closed the stretch of the dual carriageway between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

The road re-opened at 10:40am after an hour, during which time motorists were diverted on to other local roads.

Reports of tailbacks were first reported after the crash ocurred around 9:50am.

Pic: TSPL
Emergency services attended the scene, but no further details are available.

