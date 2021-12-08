A92 crash: Police appeal over three-vehicle collision

The crash involved a Honda Civic, Ford Focus and a Volvo lorry. Emergency services attended and the 68-year-old driver of the Honda and her 61-year-old male passenger were both taken by Ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Hospital staff describe their condition as stable. The 46-year-old driver of the Volvo lorry and the 36-year-old driver of the Ford Focus were uninjured.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sergeant Michelle Burns from the Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash. The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.