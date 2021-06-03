A92 crash: Road closed and air ambulance at three-car-collision near Ladybank
The A92 has been closed this afternoon after a three-car crash near Ladybank.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:13 pm
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:13 pm
The incident happened shortly before 1pm, with the Scottish air ambulance in attendance.
The road has been closed in both directions at Ladybank, and motorists are advised to use the local diversion route and allow for longer than normal journey times.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.55pm on Thursday, 3 June, officers were called to a report of a three car road crash on the A92 at Ladybank. Police and Ambulance are at the scene."
