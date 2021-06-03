A92 crash: Road closed and air ambulance at three-car-collision near Ladybank

Police say three cars are involved in the incident.

The incident happened shortly before 1pm, with the Scottish air ambulance in attendance.

The road has been closed in both directions at Ladybank, and motorists are advised to use the local diversion route and allow for longer than normal journey times.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.55pm on Thursday, 3 June, officers were called to a report of a three car road crash on the A92 at Ladybank. Police and Ambulance are at the scene."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air ambulance is in attendance.

Updates to follow

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.