A92 crash: Road closed westbound near Cowdenbeath after four-vehicle collision
A multi-vehicle crash on the A92 has closed an entire carriageway as emergency services deal with the incident.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:24 pm
The incident happened this afternoon near the Cowdenbeath slip road and has resulted in the road being closed westbound.
Traffic Scotland has warned of heavy traffic in the area and is urging motorists to find an alternative route.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a four-vehicle crash on the A92 westbound at the Cowdenbeath interchange around 2.15pm on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021.
"Emergency services are in attendance and the A909 slip road is closed.”