The road has been closed westbound.

The incident happened this afternoon near the Cowdenbeath slip road and has resulted in the road being closed westbound.

Traffic Scotland has warned of heavy traffic in the area and is urging motorists to find an alternative route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a four-vehicle crash on the A92 westbound at the Cowdenbeath interchange around 2.15pm on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021.

