The £298,000 project on the A92 will run between Thursday, August 3, and Wednesday, September 6. Work will take place overnight from 7.30pm to 6.30am on weeknights.

Workers will put in place a series of road safety improvements around the busy roundabout. They will be installed between the A92 near Woodside in Glenrothes to just before the Blackwood Road overpass on the A92 Thornton bypass. The work includes upgrading of existing signage, lighting columns, vehicles restraint systems (VRS) barriers and terminals.

Tactile paving will also be installed at 26 crossing locations around the roundabout’s approach arms to help walkers and cyclists crossing the carriageway.

A new hardstanding area south of Bankhead Roundabout will be created for authorised vehicles, including maintenance and police vehicles.