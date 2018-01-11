A92 delays after lorry crash

Drivers on the A92 southbound are facing delays after a lorry crashed this morning.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway, near the Crossgates junction, after the lorry jackknifed into the central reservation.

Due to debris on the road, both carriageways were closed initially.

Police were in attendance after the call at around 9am today, and the westbound carriageway has been reopened at 10am, however drivers are still facing significant delays on the road.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.04am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A92.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“No one required transport to hospital.”