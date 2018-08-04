A92 diversion through Lochgelly

The Cowdenbeath off-slip of the A92 will be closed for three nights next week and the dual carriageway restricted to one lane.

Drivers coming from the south will not be able the take the north-bound road off the main road and into the town or to Auchtertool on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday night. Instead they will be re-routed through Lochgelly.

It's to re-surface the stretch of carriageway at a cost of £95,00 and "create a smoother and safer road surface, helping to improve road safety for motorists" according to BEAR Scotland which manages and maintains the trunk roads.

The resurfacing will begin on Monday at 7.30pm and is programmed to take place over three nights. The resurfacing improvements will be completed by 6.30am on Thursday (August 9).

Traffic lights will also be used over the three nights on the A909 Bridge Street to allow for surfacing and lining at the top of the slip road. The A92 will remain open throughout the project, however one lane on the northbound carriageway will be closed to protect the workforce when working at the bottom of the slip road.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting Traffic Scotland website, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.