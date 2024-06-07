A92: diversions and lane closures for week of work on section of dual carriageway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of the A92 will have lane closures and diversions for almost a full week as resurfacing work gets underway.

The stretch of the dual carriageway between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath is set to benefit from a £776,000 road surfacing scheme. Work stats on 1200metres of the northbound carriageway on Thursday (June 20) and is scheduled to continue until Wednesday 26th.

The improvements will be undertaken between theA92 on slip at Crossgates and 870 metres north of the B981 overbridge.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out under a contraflow system between 7.30pm on Friday, June 21 June and 6.30am on Tuesday 25th. Lane closures will be in place from 7.30pm on Thursday 20the to 7.30pm on Friday 21s to set up the traffic management.

The A92 will see more diversions and closures resurfacing work gets underway (Pic: Google Maps)

There will be further lane closures between 7.30pm on Tuesday 25th and 6.30am on Wednesday 26th to stand down the contraflow.

> Diversion Routes

The A92 on slip road at Crossgates roundabout will be closed during the contraflow. Traffic joining the A92 from M90 Junction 3 at Halbeath will travel along the A92 to Crossgates Roundabout and take the third exit onto the B925 through Crossgates. From there they can take a right on to the B981, then the first left to rejoin the B925 and continue to Beverkae Roundabout. Traffic can then take the first exit onto the A909 towards Cowdenbeath and join the A92 northbound.

The A92 northbound Cowdenbeath off slip will also be closed, with traffic diverted to the A92 northbound Lochgelly off slip where they can turn and return on the A92 southbound and exit for Cowdenbeath via the A909 off slip.

Traffic travelling northbound on the M90 wishing to join the A92 can exit at Junction 2A as normal and travel through the contraflow.

The work complements a £618,000 road surfacing scheme that was delivered on more than 950metres of the A92 at Cowdenbeath last month, and a £300,000 project on 545metres of the southbound carriageway in Spring 2023.