A92: drainage survey on dual carriageway across north-east Fife

A92 Five Roads roundabout (Pic: Google Maps)

Drainage surveys along the A92 are set to underway across north-east Fife.

Amey is undertaking the work on multiple sections of the road from Cupar, north of Freuchie to the Five Roads roundabout, and Drumoig.

The work, which starts on Monday, March 10 and runs until the 28th, will include investigations on the current drainage systems in place to improve future drainage issues, benefitting over 6500 daily road users. It will take place overnight Monday to Friday between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The road will have temporary traffic lights, which will be moved in accordance with the works.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.