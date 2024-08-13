A92: drivers face full closure of part of busy dual carriageway for £1.2m roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists have been warned of plans for a full closure of part of the busy A92 to allow more roadworks to take place.

The £1.2m project will cover two miles of the dual carriageway between Lochgelly and Cardenden from Sunday (August 18), until Friday, October 11.

The work, carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, will see improvements made to the vehicle barrier restraint systems on the central reservation, from the slip roads for Lochgelly to Cardenbarns Overbridge near Cardenden.

Work will take place overnight from Sunday to Thursday each week between 7.30pm and 6.30am. There will be no traffic management in place on Friday and Saturday nights. From Sunday until Friday, September 27, work will take place under lane two closures on both the east and west carriageways. There will also be the need for occasional overnight convoy working.

But, motorists have warned there will be a full closure of the A92 eastbound carriageway from Sunday, September 29 to Friday, October 4, and from Sunday, October 6 to Friday 11th between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. A convoy system will also be in operation on the westbound carriageway on these dates and times.

Journey times during the A92 eastbound closure will be longer. Traffic travelling eastbound can exit the A92 at the off-slip for Lochgelly and turn north onto the B9149. They can then follow the B9149 to the roundabout at Auchterderran Road and turn right onto the B981 and head to Auchterderran.

At Auchterderran traffic can turn right onto the B981 Main Street/Station Road and then left onto the B981 Cardenden Road leading to Cluny. At Cluny, traffic can turn right onto the B981 road leading to Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy, where they can rejoin the A92 eastbound. There will be a 50mph speed limit in place for the duration of the works due to a temporary barrier being in place.

Traffic management will be lifted each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm. All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.