A92 footway works to last for three weeks

The works are due to last three weeks.

The £20,000 project will involve teams resurfacing a 700m section of the southbound footway between Letham Junction and Fernie Castle Junction, creating a safer route for pedestrians in the area to help promote active travel.

The project was scheduled to begin on Monday and will take place over three weeks with all work expected to be completed by July 16. During this period the footway will not be available to pedestrians.

To ensure roadworkers and road users are kept safe during the project, a series of phased restrictions will be in place as follows: Phase One – between June 28 and July 2, temporary traffic lights will be in place Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day; Phase Two – between July 4 and July 8 temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight Sunday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night; and Phase Three – between July 11 and July 16 temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight Sunday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am, then during the daytime Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of the footway refurbishment to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “This latest £20,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out footway refurbishment works on this section of the A92 between Letham Junction and Fernie Castle Junction to help improve the footway for all those who use it, and promote safer active travel links.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project. To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to take place outside of peak times, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.