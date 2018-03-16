A92 in north east Fife to be upgraded

A section of the A92 in north east Fife is set to undergo resurfacing, starting on Sunday night.

The section of the road between Edenbank Bridge and Ladybank will be worked on over the course of five nights.

Work will begin on Sunday at 7.30pm and is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Friday.

Works will be carried out under a combination of temporary traffic lights and a convoy system.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists. We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance.”