A section of the A92 is set to resurfaced.

Amey is undertaking the overnight work at Kirkcaldy between Thursday, July 10 and Wednesday 23rd.

The £398,000 project will see improvements on more than 970 metres of the westbound carriageway between Redhouse Roundabout and Chapel Junction.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorist, it will take place using lane closures followed by overnight convoy working. The lane closures will be in place on Thursday, July 10 and Friday 11th July between 7.30pm and 6.30am. Overnight convoy working will then take place each night from Sunday 13th between 7.30pm and 6.30am. There will be no overnight work on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th. Work is scheduled to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday 23rd.

Work is set to start on a stretch of the A92 (Pic: Google Maps)

The resurfacing will benefit more than 15,600 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance. All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.