A92: more roadworks lead to lane closures to put new safety barriers in place

Work to install new vehicle safety barriers underneath two further overbridges on the A92 will take place this month - resulting in more lane closures on the busy dual carriageway.

The work between Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy is set to go ahead from Sunday, July 14 to Thursday August 15. They form part of a £480,000 project delivering road safety improvements.

New barriers are currently being installed under the overbridge near Westerton Farm, approximately 1km west of the B9149 Lochgelly junction. This is due to be completed by Friday, July 12.

Further work is scheduled to take place to upgrade the barrier restraint system on the A92 overbridge near Cardenden from Sunday 14th to Thursday, August 1, and between the off and on slips at the Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy from Sunday 14th to August, 15.

The roadworks are the latest on the busy stretch of the A92 (Pic: Google Maps)

These works are being carried out concurrently to minimise long term disruption to the travelling public, and will be carried out overnight from Sunday to Thursday each week between 7.30pm and 6.30am

For both scheme locations, work will take place under Lane One closures on both the east and west A92 carriageways. There will also be the need for occasional overnight convoy working to install and remove temporary barriers.The off and on slips at A92 Chapel Junction will remain open. Lane closures will be lifted each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm.