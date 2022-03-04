A92:  Overnight lane closures as resurfacing work set to start near Kirkcaldy

The northbound section of the A92 at Dunnikier will have lane closures over five nights next week as the £280,000 of work gets underway on Monday, March 7.

The improvements will address defects in the surface on the northbound section of the A92 on approach to Redhouse Roundabout, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The A92 will have lane closures next week

Work will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am across five nights, and are expected to be completed by Saturday March 12.

There will be lane closure with temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system in place between 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “The lane closures and convoy system are essential for ensuring the safety of roadworkers as well as motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by removing the necessary traffic management during the daytime.”

