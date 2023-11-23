A92 repairs: work starts on bridge badly damaged after road crash
A team will begin repairs to the parapet on top of the A92 Ore Mills underpass at Thornton on Wednesday, November 29. It sustained “significant” damage in the recent crash on the northbound carriageway - work is expected to take around three weeks to complete. A temporary barrier has been installed at the parapet to protect the area and speed reductions imposed while a temporary solution was input in place. Existing parapets will be replaced, and vehicle restraint system deployed to maintain the safety of road users.
To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, work will be carried out using lane closures, initially northbound followed by a lane one closure southbound as required. These lane closures will be in place between 7:30pm to 6:30am. There will also be a need for occasional night time convoy traffic management at the overbridge, between 11:00pm and 2:00am, to install a temporary safety barrier for the protection of the workforce and travelling public.
The work is being carried out by Amey on half of Transport Scotland and wil benefit more than 26,000 vehicles who use this route each day. All work is also weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.