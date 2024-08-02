A92 roadworks: bridge repairs lead to overnight lane closures
Amey is undertaking the expansion joint repairs at the River Ore Bridge between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy from Monday, August 5 until Saturday 10th.
The £35,000 of essential works will include an expansion joint repair and localised resurfacing, benefitting 31,260 traffic users who use this route daily.
Work will take place on the southbound carriageway between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy between 8:00pm and 6:00am each night. To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, it will be carried out with overnight lane closures and convoys southbound for the majority of the works.
There may also be a need for further works on the northbound carriageway. Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, also said all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
