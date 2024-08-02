A92 roadworks: bridge repairs lead to overnight lane closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers will face overnight lane closures as work to repair a bridge on the A92 gets underway.

Amey is undertaking the expansion joint repairs at the River Ore Bridge between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy from Monday, August 5 until Saturday 10th.

The £35,000 of essential works will include an expansion joint repair and localised resurfacing, benefitting 31,260 traffic users who use this route daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work will take place on the southbound carriageway between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy between 8:00pm and 6:00am each night. To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, it will be carried out with overnight lane closures and convoys southbound for the majority of the works.

There will be overnight closures and convoys while the work takes place

There may also be a need for further works on the northbound carriageway. Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, also said all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.