A92 roadworks: contraflows as resurfacing work dates are announced
Transport Scotland is set to carry out resurfacing work to more than 950m of the northbound carriageway at Cowdenbeath. The work is scheduled to start on Friday, January 19 and be completed by Thursday, February 2. There will be lane closures in place between 7.30pm on Friday, and 6.30am on Monday, January 22 to carry out preparatory barrier works. Essential maintenance will then be carried out using a contraflow system between 7.30pm on Friday, January 26 and 6.30am on Tuesday, January 30.
Further overnight lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night between Tuesday 30th and Friday, February 2.
The Cowdenbeath junction northbound on slip road will be closed during the contraflow with traffic diverted onto the southbound A92 carriageway to turn at Crossgates and return northbound. The Lochgelly junction northbound off slip road will also be closed during the contraflow. Traffic will continue to Chapel Junction and turn to follow the southbound A92 and exit at the southbound off slip road.
The resurfacing - which will cost £590,000 -will benefit more than 16,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance. All work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.