Lane closures and contraflows will be in operation as roadworks get underway on the A92.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Transport Scotland is set to carry out resurfacing work to more than 950m of the northbound carriageway at Cowdenbeath. The work is scheduled to start on Friday, January 19 and be completed by Thursday, February 2. There will be lane closures in place between 7.30pm on Friday, and 6.30am on Monday, January 22 to carry out preparatory barrier works. Essential maintenance will then be carried out using a contraflow system between 7.30pm on Friday, January 26 and 6.30am on Tuesday, January 30.

Further overnight lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night between Tuesday 30th and Friday, February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cowdenbeath junction northbound on slip road will be closed during the contraflow with traffic diverted onto the southbound A92 carriageway to turn at Crossgates and return northbound. The Lochgelly junction northbound off slip road will also be closed during the contraflow. Traffic will continue to Chapel Junction and turn to follow the southbound A92 and exit at the southbound off slip road.

Work is set to start on a section of the A92 (Pic: National World)