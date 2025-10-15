A92 roadworks:  delays warning as work set to start on dual carriageway

Roadworks are set to start on a part of the A92 - resulting in delays for drivers.

The surfacing improvements are being carried out on westbound carriage at Cardenden from Thursday, October 23 to Tuesday 28th. It involves approximately 1350 metres of the road.

Work will take place between two kilometres west of Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy and just the overbridge near Cardenden, and a contraflow system will be in place.

There will be lane closures between 7.30pm on Thursday 23rd and 7.30pm on Friday 24th to set up the traffic management. There will be further lane closures on Monday evening and Tuesday 28th.

Work starts on the A92 this week (Pic: Submitted)
The Lochgelly southbound off slip road will be closed during the contraflow. Traffic wishing to leave the A92 should continue to Cowdenbeath and return northbound to leave at the Lochgelly northbound off slip road.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 6.30am on Tuesday 28th.

Contractor, Amey, has warned of delays of up to 15 minutes when the contraflow is in place.

