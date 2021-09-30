The roadworks will mean restrictions.

Earlier this year the £850,000 signalisation of Balfarg Junction near Glenrothes was completed, and teams have been testing out the signals and monitoring the effect on the area.

The next phase of the project will see a new bus stop layby being installed on the southbound carriageway along with cycle and pedestrian facilities, with some additional work being carried out at Balfarg Junction.

The project is expected to begin on Monday 4 October and will take approximately six weeks to complete.

A lane closure will be in place continuously on the A92 southbound carriageway between New Inn Roundabout and Gateside Cottage. Additional traffic management may be required but will be short term and limited to off-peak working to minimise delays where possible.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This final phase of improvements completes the project carried out earlier this year to install a new pedestrian crossing and new traffic signals on the A92 at Balfarg Junction. The investment from Transport Scotland has created a safer junction for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.