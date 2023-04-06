News you can trust since 1871
A92 roadworks: new dates for overnight closures to repair road are announced

New dates have been confirmed for roadworks on the A92, leading to overnight closures.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST

The £400,000 of essential maintenance will be carried out on the northbound carriageway on the approach to Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes.

It will address defects on 925 metres of road used by more than 24,000 vehicles each day.

Work was due to start at the end of March, but overnight closures will now take effect between 7.30pm and 6.30am from April 4-6.

The A92 road closure comes into effect next weekThe A92 road closure comes into effect next week
There will be no overnight works on Friday 7th or Saturday 8th.

The road will open as normal with all traffic management removed on Thursday April 13 at 6.30am.

A diversion will see northbound traffic turn left at Bankhead Roundabout onto the B921, continuing west to reach Southfield Roundabout.

Traffic should then turn right onto the B969 and continue north to reach Leslie Roundabout, before turning right to join the A911. Vehicles can then continue east onto the A911 (Queensway) to re-join the A92 at Preston Roundabout.

