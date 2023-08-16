The work is due to start soon (Pic: Submitted)

Amey is set to deliver active travel improvements north of Glenrothes by completing a link to the National Cycle Network.

Work will be undertaken on the A92 northbound approach to New Inn Roundabout near Balfarg between Thursday, August 24, and Wednesday, October 18. The £290,000 project will create a new shared-use path adjacent to the A92, providing a link to the cycle network via the A914 near Freuchie.

The improvements will install 492m of new path from the point where the present cycle path currently ends prior to New Inn Roundabout, extending the route around the roundabout to the A914.