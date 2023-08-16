A92 roadworks: new path for cyclists and walkers near busy roundabout
Amey is set to deliver active travel improvements north of Glenrothes by completing a link to the National Cycle Network.
Work will be undertaken on the A92 northbound approach to New Inn Roundabout near Balfarg between Thursday, August 24, and Wednesday, October 18. The £290,000 project will create a new shared-use path adjacent to the A92, providing a link to the cycle network via the A914 near Freuchie.
The improvements will install 492m of new path from the point where the present cycle path currently ends prior to New Inn Roundabout, extending the route around the roundabout to the A914.
There will be a 24-hour lane closure on the A92 travelling northbound. There will also be the requirement for outer ring works on New Inn Roundabout. The final phase of work will require temporary traffic lights to be put in place on the approach to New Inn Roundabout.