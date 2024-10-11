A92 roadworks: overnight closures and diversions as ten days of repairs get underway

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:28 BST
Drivers have been alerted to overnight closures and diversions as road surfacing work gets underway on the busy A92.

Amey is undertaking the work on the westbound carriageway at Kirkcaldy from Tuesday, October 15 for ten days.

The £456,000 project will tackle defects on more than 1600 metres of the road at Chapel Junction, including both the on and off slips. The essential maintenance will be carried out using a combination of overnight road closures and convoy working between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. There will be no overnight work on Saturday, October 19.

On Tuesday 15th the A92 westbound will be closed at Chapel Junction and traffic diverted using the westbound off and on slip roads, managed by a convoy system. For the remaining nights, one lane of the A92 westbound will remain open through Chapel Junction.

The £456,000 project will tackle defects on more than 1600 metres of the road (Pic: Google Maps)

The A92 westbound off slip road at Chapel Junction will be closed during the convoy working. Westbound traffic will be diverted to Lochgelly Junction where it can turn and rejoin the A92 eastbound and exit via the Chapel Junction off slip road.

The A92 westbound slip road at Chapel Junction will also be closed during convoy operations. Traffic will be diverted eastbound at Chapel Junction to Redhouse Roundabout, where it can turn and rejoin the A92 westbound.

The resurfacing will benefit more than 10,500 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled.

