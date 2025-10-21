A92 roadworks overnight closures planned for re-surfacing work

Surfacing work is set to begin on a stretch of the A92, resulting in overnight closures.

Amey is carrying out the work in North East Fife near the A913 junction for Cupar from Tuesday, October 28 until Friday 31st. The essential maintenance will resurface approximately 660 metres of the A92 carriageway to the south junction.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, it will be carried out under overnight road closures, from 7.30pm to 6.30am, between south of the A913 junction and the Collairnie/Ayton junction.

Daytime temporary traffic lights will also be in operation on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th between 6.30am and 7.30pm to allow for deeper sections of treatment to cool. All work is scheduled to be completed by 6.30am on Friday 31st.

Work is set to start on a stretch of the A92 (Pic: National World)

Northbound traffic can take the A91 at Melville Lodges Roundabout towards Cupar.They can then turn left at the A913 Balgarvie Road towards Newburgh and follow this route to the junction with the A92.

Southbound traffic can take the A913 south towards Cupar and then turn right onto the A91 towards Kincardine Bridge. Traffic can then continue on the A91 and rejoin the A92 at Melville Lodges Roundabout. The diversion route will require seven minutes additional journey time.