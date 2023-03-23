A92 roadworks: overnight closures to repair road are announced
A section of the A92 will have overnight closures as re-surfacing work gets underway.
The £400,000 of essential maintenance will be carried out on the northbound carriageway on the approach to Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes.
It will address defects on 925 metres of road used by more than 24,000 vehicles each day.
The work will mean overnight closures from 7.30pm to 6.30am between Monday, March 27 to Saturday, April 1.
A lane closure will also be in place daytime on Monday 27th for preparatory works to take place.
A diversion will see northbound traffic turn left at Bankhead Roundabout onto the B921, continuing west to reach Southfield Roundabout.
Traffic should then turn right onto the B969 and continue north to reach Leslie Roundabout, before turning right to join the A911. Vehicles can then continue east onto the A911 (Queensway) to re-join the A92 at Preston Roundabout.
All dates are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.