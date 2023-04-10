News you can trust since 1871
A92 roadworks: slip road set to close for resurfacing

Resurfacing work is set to be carried out on a stretch of the busy A92.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

The £300,000 project will address defects on 545m of the road at the Cowdenbeath junction on the southbound carriageway.

Work starts on Friday, ,April 28 and scheduled to run until Monday, May 1

The southbound slip road at Cowdenbeath will be closed for the duration of the work.

The A92 will have a road closure later this month;The A92 will have a road closure later this month;
Traffic will be diverted via the A909/B925 through Crossgates to the Crossgates roundabout.

The resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 31,000 vehicles who use the route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

An advance signing strategy will also be in place to allow A92 southbound traffic to seek alternative routes in advance of the works area.

