A92 roadworks: three months of overnight roadworks announced - this is where and when they start
Amey is carrying out the work to install new safety barriers on the eastbound and westbound verges upgraded signage between Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly. It starts on Sunday, October 27.
Work will take place on both carriageways from before the A92 westbound off slip to Cowdenbeath to after the A92 westbound on slip from Lochgelly.
The £400,000 project will take place overnight from Sunday to Thursday each week between 7.30pm and 6.30am. There will be single lane closures, and the need for occasional convoy working. There will be no traffic management in place on Friday and Saturday nights. - and the speed limit will be cut to 50mph due to a temporary barrier being in place.
Traffic management will be lifted each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm. All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
