A92 roadworks: three months of overnight roadworks announced - this is where and when they start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Overnight roadworks are starting on a section of the A92 for the next three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amey is carrying out the work to install new safety barriers on the eastbound and westbound verges upgraded signage between Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly. It starts on Sunday, October 27.

Work will take place on both carriageways from before the A92 westbound off slip to Cowdenbeath to after the A92 westbound on slip from Lochgelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £400,000 project will take place overnight from Sunday to Thursday each week between 7.30pm and 6.30am. There will be single lane closures, and the need for occasional convoy working. There will be no traffic management in place on Friday and Saturday nights. - and the speed limit will be cut to 50mph due to a temporary barrier being in place.

The roadworks are the latest on the busy stretch of the A92 (Pic: Google Maps)

Traffic management will be lifted each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm. All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.