A92: Roadworks will lead to overnight lane closures, drivers warned

Resurfacing work is to start on a southbound section of the A92 later this month.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 11:53 am

The £310,000, of repairs will address defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the A92 between Cardenden and Lochgelly.

It is due to start on March 31 over three days.

That will mean overnight lane closures on both northbound and southbound carriageways on Thursday 31st and Friday, April 1 between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Resurfacing work planned for section of the A92

A single lane closure will remain in place on the northbound carriageway during the day on Friday for safety reasons.

From April 1-4, a contraflow system will be in place between Cardenden and Lochgelly with all traffic running in contraflow on the A92 northbound.

The Lochgelly southbound off-slip will also be closed throughout the project, and traffic diverted to Cowdenbeath Junction.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance.”

