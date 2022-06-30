A92: Six nights of roadworks announced for northbound section

The northbound carriageway between Lochgelly and Cardenden will benefit from surfacing improvements worth £280,000.

Work is scheduled to begin on Sunday (July 3) for six nights.

The roadworks start this weekend

It will address defects in the road surface and will take place from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night, with all works expected to be complete by 6.30am on Saturday, July 9, subject to weather conditions.

There will be lane closures with temporary traffic signals and a 10mph convoy in place on the A92 northbound whilst teams carry out surfacing and road marking works.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works at night and removing the traffic management outwith working hours to keep the traffic moving.