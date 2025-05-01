A92: these diversions are in place for resurfacing work to start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Resurfacing work is set to get underway on a stretch of the A92.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amey is undertaking the overnight work between Preston Roundabout and Tullis Russell Roundabout, starting on Tuesday, May 6 and running until Tuesday 20th.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out under overnight closures between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. There will be no overnight working on Friday May 9, Saturday 10th and 17th, or Sunday 18th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion will be in place during the overnight road closures. A92 northbound traffic can leave at Bankhead Roundabout, taking the first exit onto the B921 Kinglassie Road and continue across Stenton Roundabout. They can then take the third exit at Southfield Roundabout onto the B969 and follow the route north to rejoin the A92 at Balfarg. Southbound traffic can take the route in reverse.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 6.30am on Tuesday, May 20. The improvements will benefit more than 18,700 vehicles who use this route each day.