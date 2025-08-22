Resurfacing work is set to start on a section of the A92.

Amey is undertaking the work between Tullis Russell Roundabout and Tofthill, from Friday, August 29 to Wednesday, September 17.

The £383,533 of improvements includes resurfacing to improve surface for a smoother ride and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance for over 14,250 daily road users. Work will take place overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am. It will be carried out under overnight road closures.

For diversions, A92 northbound traffic will leave the road at Bankhead Roundabout, taking the first exit onto the B921 and continuing across Stenton Roundabout to take the third exit at Southfield Roundabout onto the B969 and following north to rejoin the A92. Southbound traffic will take the route in reverse.

Work starts on the A92 at the end of the month (Pic: Submitted)

Cadham Road will be closed at its junction with the A92, with traffic joining the above diversion.

Traffic will be unable to join the southbound A92 from the Tofthill road and instead will turn right then left onto the B969 and follow the above diversion

Traffic joining the A92 at Preston Roundabout will take the A911 Queensway to the B969 and follow the above diversion, with southbound traffic following this route in reverse.