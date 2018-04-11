Anger over Leven-Glasgow bus decision

‘Stagecoach must reverse X26 decision’ – that’s the call from local politicians to Stagecoach.

The Mail revealed last week that Stagecoach was to axe its direct service between Glasgow and Leven in May.

The hourly service will be re-routed from May 14, serving Dundee instead of Levenmouth.

It means there will be just one direct bus service from the area to Glasgow on weekdays – the 4.45am X27 service.

MSP Jenny Gilruth said she is seeking an urgent meeting with Stagecoach over its decision.

“I am quite frankly appalled at Stagecoach’s misguided decision to axe the Glasgow service,” she said.

“Levenmouth is the largest urban conurbation in the entire country with no direct rail link. Now this.

“What really concerns me is the price increase in fares which will go along with proposed changes. Currently a single from Leven direct to Glasgow is £12.50 – and it’s exactly the same price from Glenrothes. However, a single from Leven to Glenrothes is £3.80.

“Stagecoach need to think again. People in Leven shouldn’t pay a penny more for a poorer service.”

Fife MSP Claire Baker added: “This is a short-sighted decision by Stagecoach which severs one of the few positive transport links Levenmouth has.

“Immediately after the announcement was made public I have had locals contacting me on both social media and by email to raise their anger and frustration.

“Many locals want to visit Glasgow to see friends, relatives or to travel there for work. As the area is still waiting for its long overdue rail link, the bus is many people’s only option.

“The area deserves a direct link and Stagecoach must reverse their decision.

“I will be contacting the company directly to ask them to change their plans.

“For too long bus operators have put profits before the needs of customers and this must change. Levenmouth deserves better.”