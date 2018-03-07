Appeal for action ahead of A92 visit

‘We want action now’ – that was the call from campaigners ahead of Transport Minister Humza Yousfa’s planned visit to the A92.

The Minister is set to visit Glenrothes today (Wednesday) and see the ‘five hazards’ for himself, following a promise he made at a meeting last March.

But while North Glenrothes Community Council chairman Ron Page welcomed the visit, he said he still wanted to have a proper discussion with the Mr Yousaf.

Speaking about the visit, he said: “A good outcome would be a pledge to update and upgrade the 1.5 mile of road between the Balfarg and Preston junctions. There’s never been any action. What we need to find out from Humza Yousaf is if he has a budget for the A92 now or not.

“We’ve had promises, promises, concerns, concerns, we’ve got this visit coming up, but still two words: no action.”

The Transport Minister was due to visit the road last week, however, plans had to be rearranged due to the ‘Beast from the East’ hitting Scotland.

Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth, who secured the visit, welcomed the minister’s arrival and thanked members of the community council.

She said: “Humza Yousaf made a commitment to visit the A92 last year in Holyrood, following a meeting I hosted with North Glenrothes Community Council members.

“The Transport Minister reiterated the Scottish Government’s support for road safety on the A92 in December last year, following a question I asked in the chamber ahead of the ‘five hazards’ walk attended by local elected members.

“As the town’s MSP I am delighted that Humza Yousaf will be able to witness for himself the many road safety concerns we have locally on the A92.

“As someone who uses the road regularly, I know only too well that we need a resolution to prevent future accidents.

“This campaign has united political parties, local business owners and the community.

“North Glenrothes Community Council should be rightly commended for their tenacity in ensuring the A92 has remained at the fore of local press coverage in recent weeks.”

The Transport Minister last visited in May 2016