Appeal for better transport services in north east Fife

Politicians are calling for better transport links for people in north east Fife.

Two councillors have launched an online petition seeking improved bus service provision between the communities in Tay Bridgehead and St Andrews.

Councillors Tepp and Brett next to the Tay Road Bridge.

Meanwhile, local MP Stephen Gethins has called on ScotRail to get services back on track for people in north east Fife.

Councillors Jonny Tepp and Tim Brett are behind the new petition. The Stagecoach 99 service runs a regular service between Dundee and St Andrews every 10 minutes during peak times – but it does not stop on the Fife side of the Tay Bridge and the councillors believe that this is “inexcusable”.

Cllr Tepp said: “The Tay Road Bridge car park offers a place where the bus service could stop to take on and let off passengers without disrupting the service to St Andrews in a significant way.

“Turning off the bridge would add a few minutes to the journey but would still save local people time by providing a regular service to St Andrews. Residents work, study and socialise in St Andrews. School pupils want to see their friends at the weekends and holidays. We’re calling on Stagecoach to stop the bus so that residents can save time and money.”

Cllr Brett added: “We are launching an online campaign and hope that people who would like to see the 99 service stop at the Fife side of the bridge will sign-up so that we can take our campaign to the local bus companies with the support of our local residents.”

Douglas Robertson, managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “Unfortunately at this stage we would be unable to add a stopping point at the Fife side of the Tay Bridge on route 99 without some infrastructure improvements being made at the South Access Car Park to facilitate bus movements, however we are more than happy to have discussions with councillors and officers to discuss what opportunities there may be.”

Meanwhile, Mr Gethins is seeking an improvement to the rail service in Fife.

He has written to the ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes, expressing concerns from his constituents about trains either running late or being cancelled, overcrowding on commuter services, and trains not stopping at stations.

“Overcrowding caused by a lack of carriages is a particular concern for the elderly and families travelling with children,” Mr Gethins said.

“It is not acceptable for anyone to have to stand for a long period of time. I commend people using public transport where they can, and they should not have to endure cramped and potentially unsafe conditions on trains. Reliable services are crucial especially for people who depend on them to get to work and I think people across north east Fife deserve far better. I know ScotRail has acknowledged Fife services are poor and I hope they will deliver on promised improvements.”

Mr Hynes addressed concerns at a public meeting in Kirkcaldy last month

ScotRail has previously announced that once the central belt electrification projects are all completed, and its new Class 385 and Inter7City trains are all in service, it will redeploy more of its existing Class 170 trains to Fife.

When the additional Class 170 trains are brought in, the longer trains will add more than 5000 additional seats each day.

These improvements will be delivered later this year when the dependent infrastructure and new train projects complete.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We know that some of our customers in Fife have been frustrated by the service they have received from us in recent months. Our performance hasn’t been good enough, we understand that, but things are improving.

“Everyone at the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to deliver the level of service our customers expect and deserve.”