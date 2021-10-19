Auchtertool crash: Woman in hospital after car leaves road on B925
A woman has been taken to hospital after a car left the road between Kirkcaldy and Auchtertool this afternoon.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:52 pm
Police closed a section of the B925 while recovery took place.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 19 October, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one car that had come off the road on the B925, Auchtertool.
Emergency services attended and the 51-year-old female driver has been taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. The vehicle will be recovered.