Auchtertool crash: Woman in hospital after car leaves road on B925

Police closed the road. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

Police closed a section of the B925 while recovery took place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 19 October, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one car that had come off the road on the B925, Auchtertool.