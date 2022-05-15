Around 7.30pm on Saturday evening, a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford Focus on the B914 between Kelty and Saline, at its junction with the B915.
The vehicle collided with a wall and caught fire.
Emergency services attended and the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was reopened around 3am on Sunday, 15 May.
Sergeant Colin Morrison, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the Ford Focus driving on the B914 to contact us. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 3343 of 14 May.