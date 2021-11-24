B923 crash: Car leaves road near Kinghorn Loch and hits a tree
Emergency services are dealing with a crash on a Fife road this evening after a car left the road and hit a tree.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 6:38 pm
The incident happened on the B923 near Kinghorn Loch.
Police have confirmed that a woman was taken to hospital.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called around 4.55pm on Wednesday 24 November, to a report of a car hitting a tree on the B923, near Kinghorn Loch.
"A 56-year-old woman, the driver, was taken to hospital by ambulance staff as a precaution."